Probe into allotment of bungalow to CM’s aide

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Weeks after a notice was sent to the former CEO of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Udit Prakash Rai for demolishing a heritage structure to make way for his residence, the Delhi government’s Vigilance Department has written a letter to the General Administration Department regarding the allotment of a DJB Type-VI bungalow to Bibhav Kumar, private secretary to CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The department has sought Appointment File of Kumar to check whether a person, who is not on the rolls of DJB, is entitled to such accommodation. The assistant director of the Vigilance Department, in a letter to the additional chief secretary of GAD, has written, “I am directed to say that Bibhav Kumar was allotted an individual bungalow of Type-VI of DJB at Chandrawal, WW-2, Civil Lines, though he is not on the rolls of DJB. It is also informed that the said DJB house was allotted on the basis of Interpool Exchange with PWD. Interpool Exchange between departments is allowed only to a regular employee working in the allotment department. Prima Facie it seems that it was an illegal case of Exchange arrangement as Bibhav Kumar is neither a regular employee of DJB nor a regular employee of the government.”

The letter further states, “It has to be seen whether Bibhav Kumar was allotted this bungalow (Type-VI) when the Chief Minister was chairman of the DJB or not. Besides, it has to be examined whether a private employee is eligible for a Type-VI Bungalow or not. In this context, GAD may kindly provide the appointment file indicating the terms & conditions of Bibhav Kumar to the Vigilance Department for perusal and examination of records.”

Controversy erupted when the Vigilance Department on April 26 issued a notice to Udit Prakash Rai in connection with the demolition of a 15th Century structure in Jal Vihar. The notice said the structure was demolished to make way for Rai's house when he was DJB CEO.

