Home Cities Delhi

Probe into allotment of bungalow to CM’s aide

The department has sought Appointment File of Kumar to check whether a person, who is not on the rolls of DJB, is entitled to such accommodation.

Published: 10th June 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

former CEO of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Udit Prakash Rai. (Photo | Twitter)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Weeks after a notice was sent to the former CEO of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Udit Prakash Rai for demolishing a heritage structure to make way for his residence, the Delhi government’s Vigilance Department has written a letter to the General Administration Department regarding the allotment of a DJB Type-VI bungalow to Bibhav Kumar, private secretary to CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

The department has sought Appointment File of Kumar to check whether a person, who is not on the rolls of DJB, is entitled to such accommodation. The assistant director of the Vigilance Department, in a letter to the additional chief secretary of GAD, has written, “I am directed to say that Bibhav Kumar was allotted an individual bungalow of Type-VI of DJB at Chandrawal, WW-2, Civil Lines, though he is not on the rolls of DJB. It is also informed that the said DJB house was allotted on the basis of Interpool Exchange with PWD. Interpool Exchange between departments is allowed only to a regular employee working in the allotment department. Prima Facie it seems that it was an illegal case of Exchange arrangement as Bibhav Kumar is neither a regular employee of DJB nor a regular employee of the government.”

The letter further states, “It has to be seen whether Bibhav Kumar was allotted this bungalow (Type-VI) when the Chief Minister was chairman of the DJB or not. Besides, it has to be examined whether a private employee is eligible for a Type-VI Bungalow or not. In this context, GAD may kindly provide the appointment file indicating the terms & conditions of Bibhav Kumar to the Vigilance Department for perusal and examination of records.”

Controversy erupted when the Vigilance Department on April 26 issued a notice to Udit Prakash Rai in connection with the demolition of a 15th Century structure in Jal Vihar. The notice said the structure was demolished to make way for Rai's house when he was DJB CEO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind KejriwalBibhav KumarVigilance departmentUdit Prakash RaiCEO of Delhi Jal Board
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp