Rai reviews ‘Maha-Rally’ plans against ordinance 

Published: 10th June 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai on Friday reviewed the preparations for the party’s ‘Maha-Rally’, which is scheduled for June 11 at Ramlila Maidan, against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the city.

AAP’s Delhi state vice presidents, including MLAs Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh and Kuldeep Kumar were also present. Rai said, “The people of Delhi have been given a chance, not once or twice but thrice to have the government formed and run under the able leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, but the Modi government at the Centre have not been able to tolerate this.” 

Rai alleged that for eight years, every conspiracy has been hatched to stop the work being done in Delhi, and obstructions have been placed at every step, but the Kejriwal government has never given up. Speaking about the ordinance, he said, “The government went to the SC to protest against the manner in which the work was being stalled, and a five-member Bench along with the SC’s Chief Justice decided that Delhi is a part of the country, so Delhiites cannot be discriminated against.”

