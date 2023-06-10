Two gangsters held in encounter

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two dreaded gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, of which one was involved in the murder of BJP leader Surender Matiala, were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire on Friday.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the accused, identified as Pankaj alias Baba (20) and one juvenile, were hired by the gangsters Kapil alias Nandu and Rohit Godara of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RK Yadav said information was received at the Crime Branch regarding two wanted and active criminals who were involved in the murder of Surender Matiala. Surender Kumar Solanki alias Surender Matiala, BJP Kisan Morcha president of the Najafgarh area, was shot dead in the national capital on April 14 by motorcycle-borne assailants.

Acting on the tip-off, a team was constituted which laid a trap near RK Stadium, District Park and at around 2.00 AM, the police intercepted one motorcycle in front of the district park gate. “Both of them were asked to surrender but they whipped out their pistols and fired at the police team. Inspector Rampal and ASI Narender were hit on their bulletproof jackets, however, they escaped unhurt,” the official said.

Yadav said that the police too retaliated and fired four shots in self-defence. None was injured and after a brief scuffle, the alleged duo was overpowered and nabbed. During interrogation, they revealed that gangsters Kapil Nandu and Rohit Godara tasked them to commit the murder of Surender Solanki (who was a social worker and property dealer) only to spread terror in the locality and to weaken the rival Manjit Mahal gang.

The official said that gangster Sampat Nehra is one of the kingpins of the Lawrence gang. He arranged the shooters for the above task with the help of his recruiting agents in Rajasthan. Now they were tasked to commit the murder of a top gangster belonging to rival Neeraj Bawana’s gang.

