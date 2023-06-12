Mohali examination centre on radar in probe into AIIMS nursing exam irregularities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An examination centre based in Mohali, Punjab has been linked to the alleged cheating and leak of examination papers in the recently held Nursing Officer Recruitment Eligibility Test (NORCET).

According to the sources, the internal committee constituted to investigate the cheating allegations found that the test paper allegedly originated from a centre in Mohali. However, the institute is yet to officially confirm the development.

Sources said that those involved in the alleged cheating used a computer system used by a candidate to leak the question paper while the test was underway.

“The computer, where one of the candidates was giving the test, was connected to another computer system by creating a Local Area Network (LAN), and a cable was attached between both systems. The screen was shared and then the person sitting in front of the other screens took images which went viral on social media,” a senior official told this newspaper.“The team has identified the candidate and his role will be probed,” the official added.

However, sources said that the team is also investigating other centres since officials believe that the alleged cheating happened at multiple centres. While AIIMS is carrying out its own probe, it also approached the CBI to probe the matter. Screenshots of more than 20 questions of the nursing recruitment exam conducted by AIIMS Delhi went viral on social media two days after the test that was conducted on June 3.

The incident has happened despite the strip gent security measures practices at examination centres where the candidates are not allowed to even take their cellphones and live recording of the test are done to ensure fair conduction of the exam. However, candidates who sat in for the exam have alleged unfair means in conducting of exam through remote-controlling software like AnyDesk.

With the NORCET, 19 AIIMS and other central government-run hospitals were supposed to get a nursing cadre. Around 1 lakh 10 thousand candidates appeared for the 3,050 posts of nursing officers

