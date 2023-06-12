Home Cities Delhi

School dropout held in north Delhi's Burari rape case

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a three-wheeler vehicle at an isolated place in North Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, whose identity is yet to be shared by the police as it is subject to verification, was apprehended. He is a school dropout and works as a driver of that vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place on June 8 when around 7.30 pm, the victim girl was walking with her minor friend in the area close to her home.

“Her friend knew the accused and requested a ride in his three-wheeler loading vehicle. After initial reluctance, the two girls and the accused went for a drive and the accused later dropped her friend at her home and took the victim to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar, Shakti Enclave area where he raped her inside the vehicle,” the senior official said.

Based on the girl's statement, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused and he was nabbed, said Sagar Singh Kalsi. 

The girl was counselled and her medical examination was also conducted as per procedure, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhirapeMinorPOSCO act
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp