School dropout held in north Delhi's Burari rape case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a three-wheeler vehicle at an isolated place in North Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, whose identity is yet to be shared by the police as it is subject to verification, was apprehended. He is a school dropout and works as a driver of that vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place on June 8 when around 7.30 pm, the victim girl was walking with her minor friend in the area close to her home.

“Her friend knew the accused and requested a ride in his three-wheeler loading vehicle. After initial reluctance, the two girls and the accused went for a drive and the accused later dropped her friend at her home and took the victim to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar, Shakti Enclave area where he raped her inside the vehicle,” the senior official said.

Based on the girl's statement, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused and he was nabbed, said Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The girl was counselled and her medical examination was also conducted as per procedure, he said.

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a three-wheeler vehicle at an isolated place in North Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Sunday. The accused, whose identity is yet to be shared by the police as it is subject to verification, was apprehended. He is a school dropout and works as a driver of that vehicle. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place on June 8 when around 7.30 pm, the victim girl was walking with her minor friend in the area close to her home.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Her friend knew the accused and requested a ride in his three-wheeler loading vehicle. After initial reluctance, the two girls and the accused went for a drive and the accused later dropped her friend at her home and took the victim to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar, Shakti Enclave area where he raped her inside the vehicle,” the senior official said. Based on the girl's statement, a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused and he was nabbed, said Sagar Singh Kalsi. The girl was counselled and her medical examination was also conducted as per procedure, he said.