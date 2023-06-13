Home Cities Delhi

AAP, BJP spar over participants in ‘maha rally’ held on Sunday

Published: 13th June 2023

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses AAP's 'Maha Rally' at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that BJP workers and supporters participated in the AAP’s rally held here a day ago since they were unhappy with the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

The BJP, however, claimed even AAP supporters did not attend the rally despite being allured by the ruling party in Delhi. Braving the scorching heat, thousands of people gathered for the ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

“Several people from the BJP attended the rally against the ordinance on Sunday. The BJP people are also saying that Modiji did not do the right thing by bringing the ordinance,” Kejriwal said.

Responding to it, Delhi BJP tweeted, “AAP people did not come to the rally... the chairs were empty. Despite giving Rs 500, a car on rent, and food, there was no one to listen to your fraud. The people know that no one has been more cunning, shameless and hypocritical than you.”

