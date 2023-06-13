Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS to go digital to allocate flats to staff for sake of transparency 

So far, the allotment system was done manually. Officials said that a lot of complaints regarding unfair practices in allotment came to the fore in the offline system.

AIIMS

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to bring transparency in the allotment of flats to faculty and staff, AIIMS will create a digital system which will display the process in real-time. For this, the computer facility of the institute has been directed to create a dashboard by the end of the month, an official order from the director’s office stated.

So far, the allotment system was done manually. Officials said that a lot of complaints regarding unfair practices in allotment came to the fore in the offline system. “It has been noted that the official accommodation is being allotted offline to various AIIMS Faculty, Officials & Staff.

This is leading to a lack of transparency in the allotment system & few complaints have been received...it has been decided that all requests for house allotment shall be received & processed online only and housing seniority lists shall be transparently displayed & updated online in real-time basis for all types of official accommodation,” the order copy read.

Officials said the move has been taken to address the lack of vigilance and transparency. “There is no vigilance in the offline mode. People used Influence and unfair means to get accommodation early despite being behind in the queue. Besides, people on junior designations also flat types reserved for senior members,” a senior official said.

