Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Govt school in Uttam Nagar

About the challenges ahead, the CM said the AAP is in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and it wants to improve the condition of 1,800 schools of the civic body. 

Published: 13th June 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another step towards strengthening the ‘education revolution’ in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a school building at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School (No.2) in Uttam Nagar on Monday.

The school was built in 1985 and since then it was being run in tin sheds, Kejriwal said. He added that neither the BJP nor the Congress talked about education during their rule in Delhi and asserted that the AAP dispensation’s politics is all about providing education to children.

About the challenges ahead, the CM said the AAP is in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and it wants to improve the condition of 1,800 schools of the civic body.  “It will take time, but we will fix them. In five years, we fixed all government schools in Delhi. It will take us 5-7 more years to fix the MCD schools. We will get there,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp