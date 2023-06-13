Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Govt school in Uttam Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another step towards strengthening the ‘education revolution’ in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a school building at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School (No.2) in Uttam Nagar on Monday.

The school was built in 1985 and since then it was being run in tin sheds, Kejriwal said. He added that neither the BJP nor the Congress talked about education during their rule in Delhi and asserted that the AAP dispensation’s politics is all about providing education to children.

About the challenges ahead, the CM said the AAP is in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and it wants to improve the condition of 1,800 schools of the civic body. “It will take time, but we will fix them. In five years, we fixed all government schools in Delhi. It will take us 5-7 more years to fix the MCD schools. We will get there,” he said.

