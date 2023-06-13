Home Cities Delhi

Cyclone may bring rain on June 15-16

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the IMD said.
The humidity levels oscillated between 40 per cent and 67 per cent.

Satellite image of Cyclone Biparjoy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city reeled under hot weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 41.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity levels oscillated between 40 per cent and 67 per cent. The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies in Delhi on Tuesday with strong surface winds during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhiites can expect some respite from the heat as light rains are predicted in the city on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, according to private forecasting agency Skymet Weather.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, and a maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Light rains may occur in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, said a private forecasting agency.

The IMD has also predicted light rain and generally cloudy on June 15 and June 16 in the national capital. 

