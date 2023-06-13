Home Cities Delhi

Four arrested in  Jaffrabad shootout case

According to the police, the shootout that occurred on June 5 was the fallout of a turf war between two gangs. Police said the Chappal gang was irked by the rival gang,

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police crime branch arrested four members of a gang for their alleged involvement in a shootout in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad this month, in which four people were injured, police said on Monday.

The accused were members of the infamous Hasim Baba and Chappal gang, said a Delhi Police official on Monday.  The accused were identified as Gosh (22), Anas Iqbal (29), Shaved (26) and Shahzad (35). 

According to the police, the shootout that occurred on June 5 was the fallout of a turf war between two gangs. Police said the Chappal gang was irked by the rival gang, ‘Cheenu Pehelwan’ meddling in their turf and profiting from illegal trades.

Four men from a gang run by Ifran alias Chennu were attacked by some men carrying sophisticated weapons. The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras. The police formed a team and up on a tip-off, nabbed the accused from a shelter home in the Welcome area. 

