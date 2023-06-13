Home Cities Delhi

House panel raps chief secy for ‘lack of seriousness’

Assembly Petitions Committee asks him to submit ATRs by June 14 

Published: 13th June 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi Assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Assembly Petitions Committee has expressed its “displeasure” with the chief secretary over non-submission of action taken reports on matters referred to him regarding mohalla clinics, old age pension and removal of data entry operators at government hospitals, according to an official document.

The chief secretary was requested to submit status reports on actions taken and enquiries conducted on recommendations of the committee by June 14 and appear before it in its next sitting, according to the written communication from the Assembly Secretariat dated June 9.

In a reply to the Delhi Assembly secretariat on June 11, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s office said that the draft action taken reports (ATRs) were submitted for approval of the “competent authority”. These will be furnished to the committee once the approval of the competent authority was received, it said.

The Assembly adopted three reports of the Petitions Committee in its sitting on January 19 this year. The reports involved non-payment of old age pensions, a lack of medicines and diagnostic tests and non-payment of wages at mohalla clinics, and sudden removal of data entry operators from outdoor patients department (OPD) at Delhi government hospitals that had allegedly led to a “chaotic” situation.

The ATRs on the three reports were to be submitted within 30 days from February 10. Reminders were sent to the chief secretary on March 14 and May 16, but no response was received, according to the Assembly secretariat communication.

Since no ATRs were submitted from the chief secretary’s office, the committee held its sitting on June 7 to enquire about its status. However, “neither you nor anyone from your office” appeared and instead, an exemption was sought on the basis of “you being out of town”, the letter read.

“I am directed by the Chairperson, Committee of Petitions to inform you that the Committee expresses its displeasure at the lack of seriousness shown by you on such issues that had caused great suffering to the public at large,” according to the communication sent by a deputy secretary. The committee reports pertained to subjects of public importance and directly affected the health and well-being of the citizens of the national capital, it said.

‘Failure to submit reports led to chaotic situation’
