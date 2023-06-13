Home Cities Delhi

Laughing matter? Delhi police shame bride-to-be's helmetless ride on Twitter

Published: 13th June 2023

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A bride-to-be in Delhi found herself at the centre of attention, not for her impending wedding, but for her daring scooter ride without a helmet.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to share the video capturing the bride-to-be riding the scooter without a helmet.

In the video, a woman clad in a bridal ensemble is seen joyfully zipping through the streets on her scooter, seemingly unaware of the potential risks. As if the sight of a bride on a scooter wasn't entertaining enough, the police added a catchy twist to the video by accompanying it with the peppy Bollywood song "Sajanji Vaari Vaari" from the film 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd'.

But the next frame revealed a challan, dated June 10, indicating that the unidentified woman had been fined Rs 6,000 for her reckless ride.

Apparently, not only was she riding without a helmet, she was also driving the scooter without a valid driver's licence -- double offense that landed her in financial trouble.

The Delhi Police accompanied the video with a warning: "Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe."

Since its release, the video has garnered a significant amount of attention, accumulating nearly 68.9K views and sparking a flurry of amused comments. 

"Just wondering.. how'd we know she was riding without a licence? Was she intercepted by the TP officer? Absolutely applaud the action taken by DTP! But, still the question stands...," said a Twitter user.

"Now I am getting more content of entertainment from various police tweeter handles. Rather than from Indian cricket team," said another Twitter user.

