Man objects to smoking in barber shop, gets stabbed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors allegedly by an inebriated person who was asked not to smoke cigarettes inside a barber shop in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh village on Sunday and the accused has been arrested, they said. Abhay Kumar had gone for a haircut when Mohit Mahlawat (22), the landlord’s son, entered the barber shop.

He was intoxicated and was smoking a cigarette. Kumar asked him to smoke outside the shop, which sparked a quarrel between the two, a senior police official said. In a fit of rage, Mahlawat stabbed Kumar multiple times with a pair of scissors kept in the shop. Kumar sustained nine injuries all over his body, including four on his chest, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and his condition was now stated to be stable, the official added.

Based on the victim’s statement, a case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kishangarh Police Station and the accused was arrested, he added.

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors allegedly by an inebriated person who was asked not to smoke cigarettes inside a barber shop in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh village on Sunday and the accused has been arrested, they said. Abhay Kumar had gone for a haircut when Mohit Mahlawat (22), the landlord’s son, entered the barber shop. He was intoxicated and was smoking a cigarette. Kumar asked him to smoke outside the shop, which sparked a quarrel between the two, a senior police official said. In a fit of rage, Mahlawat stabbed Kumar multiple times with a pair of scissors kept in the shop. Kumar sustained nine injuries all over his body, including four on his chest, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The victim was rushed to a hospital and his condition was now stated to be stable, the official added. Based on the victim’s statement, a case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kishangarh Police Station and the accused was arrested, he added.