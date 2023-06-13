Home Cities Delhi

Man objects to smoking in barber shop, gets stabbed

He was intoxicated and was smoking a  cigarette. Kumar asked him to smoke outside the shop,  which sparked a quarrel between the two, a senior police official said.

Published: 13th June 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors allegedly by an inebriated person who was asked not to smoke cigarettes inside a barber shop in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh village on Sunday and the accused has been arrested, they said. Abhay Kumar had gone for a haircut when Mohit Mahlawat (22), the landlord’s son, entered the barber shop. 

He was intoxicated and was smoking a  cigarette. Kumar asked him to smoke outside the shop,  which sparked a quarrel between the two, a senior police official said. In a fit of rage, Mahlawat stabbed Kumar multiple times with a pair of scissors kept in the shop. Kumar sustained nine injuries all over his body, including four on his chest, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and his condition was now stated to be stable, the official added. 
Based on the victim’s statement, a case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kishangarh Police Station and the accused was arrested, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cigarettestabinebriated
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp