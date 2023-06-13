Minor rape victim gets Delhi HC nod for ending pregnancy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted a 13-year-old victim of sexual assault to undergo medical termination of pregnancy of over 24 weeks. A vacation bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order after the report of a medical board which examined the minor girl was placed before it.

The minor, who was sexually assaulted in January, moved the high court last week seeking permission to terminate the foetus with the help of registered medical practitioners. The judge also asked the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to look into the issue of a grant of compensation to the petitioner in consonance with the applicable policy. The parents of the victim said continuation of the pregnancy would result in physical and mental injury to their daughter.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted a 13-year-old victim of sexual assault to undergo medical termination of pregnancy of over 24 weeks. A vacation bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order after the report of a medical board which examined the minor girl was placed before it. The minor, who was sexually assaulted in January, moved the high court last week seeking permission to terminate the foetus with the help of registered medical practitioners. The judge also asked the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to look into the issue of a grant of compensation to the petitioner in consonance with the applicable policy. The parents of the victim said continuation of the pregnancy would result in physical and mental injury to their daughter.