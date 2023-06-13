Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order on bike taxis in city

The apex court was hearing two separate petitions by the AAP-led Delhi government challenging the HC order.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi HC order that essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators to operate in the city by asking the Delhi govt not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, which stayed the court’s May 26 order, also recorded the Delhi govt counsel’s submission that the final policy will be notified by the end of next month.

The apex court was hearing two separate petitions by the AAP-led Delhi government challenging the HC order. Last week, it had sought a response from the Centre on the pleas. “An interim order staying the whole-scale operation of a statutory regime till the finalisation of policy was unwarranted and we stay both the impugned orders passed by the Delhi HC,” the SC said. 

The apex court, while staying HCs order, also took note of the Delhi government's submission that the policy would be in place and the licensing regime would be operational by July 31, 2023. The court asked the state govt to deal with each application after the issuance of notification in a time-bound manner. 

Delhi HC had stayed the February 19, 2023 notification issued by Delhi govt’s Transport department which also warned violators with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and suspension of license for three years. It had asked the Delhi govt not to take any coercive action against bike aggregators Uber and Rapido till notification of necessary regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme CourtUberDelhi High CourtRapido bike-taxi
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp