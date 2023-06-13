Wicket Style: Harmanpreet Kaur is face of Shantnu & Nikhil's second collection

By Express News Service

In the 22 illustrious years since its inception, brand Shantnu & Nikhil has been masterfully crafting Indian ceremonial lifestyle with a contemporary twist. However, in 2020, the visionary designer duo embarked on a journey beyond their traditional couture language, bridging the path to luxury with their brand vessel, S&N by Shantnu and Nikhil. With a new vertical, they attempt to spotlight India’s proud sentiment, where heritage converges with modernity and ceremonial meets avant-garde detailing. Under the segment, they recently forayed into cricket-inspired fashion with the launch of Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC) Line.

While the first edit had charismatic young cricketer Shubman Gill as the face, this time, the label has unleashed its second collection, featuring none other than the captain of the India Women’s National Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur. The collection, unveiled in late May this year, arrived just as the IPL season concluded, leaving us still ablaze with the passion for cricket.

Capturing this exciting spirit, the SNCC’s second collection presents retro-infused varsity jackets, smart power suits and elevated cropped polos that exude timeless and vintage charm. The collection showcases the brand’s newly introduced batsman logo, symbolising the spirit of accomplishment and unity — an ethos deeply ingrained in the label’s culture.

The campaign of the new drop is captured at the iconic 120-year-old Maidens Hotel in Delhi. Here, the regal cricket-inspired collection intertwines harmoniously with the grandeur of the pearl white façade, lush jade-toned meadows and old-world European charm that harks back to the era when the British Raj introduced the sport to India. Following their campaign shoot, we spoke to the designer duo in an email interview about their cherished childhood memories their strategic timing and the reason they proudly identify themselves as anti-trend setters.

Harmanpreet Kaur

What is the SNCC’s second collection inspired by?

SNCC is an ode to our and the nation’s love for sports. We were introduced to various sports at a very early age. We vividly remember being pushed into the pool by our mother when we were around 3 years old and there was no looking back ever since. Between the two of us, we were made captains for most of the sports we played, from tennis and swimming to golf and cricket. So sports has always had an incredible impact on how we carved our careers. On the onset of the brand’s birth, one of the virtues of its strong design philosophy relied on sports as its ethos. It was thought of in the smallest of ideas — innovated stretch fabrics to daring draped silhouettes that define agility.

Why did you think of launching this edit now?

It was the nostalgia of cricket that inspired us to include varsity jackets, sweatshirts, vests and polos in the collection. Cricket, as a sport, unites people irrespective of biases and odds. There is an emotional connect that cricket holds and it keeps deepening with each match and each new player that steps on the field. We wanted to bring in this emotional nostalgia with the fashion force. Our new edit makes cricket more than a conversation starter — it is a lifestyle choice that people consciously think about. Cricket in itself comes with a rich history and is a game which has roots in fashion. Earlier, the audience used to dress impeccably to attend matches, regardless of the sport. For instance, during the late 90s, fashion was all about relaxed fits and street casual with a dash of glamour in it. We have always carried that regality of vintage in its essence and that is what we are bringing back with the new edit. Fashion has always been a part of sports; we’ve just steered away from the conventional route of sportswear and ventured into a direction none of the Indian designers have taken yet. As designers, it’s our duty to evoke expression via the art we master.

Tell us the intricate details in the pieces that capture the love for cricket.

The lineup is dedicated to preserving the game’s stylistic hallmarks on a canvas of season-friendly fabrics like flat knit and premium silks that highlight the athletic-chic inspired details. From

essential sartorial pieces like jackets, crested sweatshirts, sweater vests, classic and cropped polos to snazzy accessories — neckerchiefs, sneakers, bucket hats, belts; every piece is designed to elevate the youthful swagger in the wearer. The second drop of SNCC includes a lineup of gingham prints which can be seen across categories. We have used an orange dominating colour palette to bring a whole new outburst of energy.

What made you choose Harmanpreet as the face of edit?

Harmanpreet represents grit, sheer passion and humility as a great sportsperson. We started SNCC with the motive to merge conversations on fashion and cricket, as well as applaud our leading stars in the game. Harmanpreet, despite all odds, has showcased her undying determination towards the sport. The edit is a way to applaud the path-breaking cricketer that she is and unveil her glamorous side.

Since SNCC has many street-wear ensembles, tell us how you have tapped into the youth’s preferences in this category.

Today, millennials and Gen Z are all about comfort and styling, which is also the reason street style has been a major trend in the past seasons. Designers, such as us, have to read the style sensibilities of the patrons and explore the creativity with them in mind which we have done in the suave pieces from the new edit.

