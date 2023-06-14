Home Cities Delhi

3 women labourers dead, 4 injured in mudslide in Gurugram

One of the eight women managed to save herself, according to sources, while the other seven were buried.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three women labourers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme were buried alive in a mudslide at Darapur village in Pataudi near Gurugram.

Eight women were digging the pond when a mound of 5 feet of mud fell on them. One of the eight women managed to save herself, according to sources, while the other seven were buried. The moment the women raised the alarm, the villagers ran away, and as soon as the rescue teams were informed, they promptly arrived. 

The women were pulled out and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Of the seven, three were declared brought dead and three others were seriously injured and referred to the civil hospital, Gurugram. Meanwhile, one woman is being treated at the hospital in Pataudi.

Sources further said that these eight women were working for the past six months under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Sub Divisional Magistrate of Pataudi, Sandeep Aggarwal said, “All the women were taken to the hospital and out of them three were declared brought dead.

The three seriously injured have been sent to Gurugram hospital and their families are being informed.’’ As per the initial probe, all eight women took a break from work and sat together when the accident took place.  “As per the preliminary investigation, they had dug the mound from the bottom thus it destabilized and fell on them. We are speaking to the one who is safe,” said Aggarwal.  The deceased have been identified as Priyanka, Billo and Kola. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MNREGAlabourers
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp