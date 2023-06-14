3 women labourers dead, 4 injured in mudslide in Gurugram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three women labourers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme were buried alive in a mudslide at Darapur village in Pataudi near Gurugram.

Eight women were digging the pond when a mound of 5 feet of mud fell on them. One of the eight women managed to save herself, according to sources, while the other seven were buried. The moment the women raised the alarm, the villagers ran away, and as soon as the rescue teams were informed, they promptly arrived.

The women were pulled out and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Of the seven, three were declared brought dead and three others were seriously injured and referred to the civil hospital, Gurugram. Meanwhile, one woman is being treated at the hospital in Pataudi.

Sources further said that these eight women were working for the past six months under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Sub Divisional Magistrate of Pataudi, Sandeep Aggarwal said, “All the women were taken to the hospital and out of them three were declared brought dead.

The three seriously injured have been sent to Gurugram hospital and their families are being informed.’’ As per the initial probe, all eight women took a break from work and sat together when the accident took place. “As per the preliminary investigation, they had dug the mound from the bottom thus it destabilized and fell on them. We are speaking to the one who is safe,” said Aggarwal. The deceased have been identified as Priyanka, Billo and Kola.

