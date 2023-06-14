Aurangabad civic body nabs, sterilises four stray dogs after ex-mayor's footwear go missing

Home Cities Delhi

The incident of footwear going missing occurred on Monday night at the house of former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, who resides in the Nakshatrawadi area of the city, an official said. 

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Aurangabad civic body in Maharashtra sprang into action and caught four stray dogs before sterilising them after a former city mayor complained that his footwear was taken away by a canine from near the entrance of his house, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident of footwear going missing occurred on Monday night at the house of former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, who resides in the Nakshatrawadi area of the city, he said.

"On Monday, the compound gate of Ghodele' house was left open.

The same night, his shoes went missing from near the main door of the house and it later came to light that a stray dog had entered the premises and taken away the footwear," the civic official said.

The next day, a dog catching team of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was called in and an operation to catch the stray dogs was launched, he said.

"The team trapped four stray dogs in the area where Ghodele resides.

Later, a vasectomy procedure was conducted on these dogs," he added.

Whenever the civic body receives complaints of stray dogs menace, it sends teams to nab these animals.

It is a routine procedure, the official said.

Ghodele was not available for a comment on the issue.

