Home Cities Delhi

Ban on plying bike taxis soon in wake of SC order

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court order that allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

bike taxis

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will ask bike-taxi aggregators to stop operations in the national capital till a policy is notified, a day after the Supreme Court stayed a High Court order that had allowed them to ply.

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said the government will write to aggregators and also appeal to 
them through the media to comply with the apex court order or face action.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court order that allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital.

The SC’s ruling is binding on all, Kundra said. “The submission of the department in the court was that we have already floated a draft scheme and the scheme is going to be finalised soon. In the absence of any scheme and regulatory framework, the companies are overstepping their mandate by offering such services in the absence of any permits or registration from the Transport Department,” he said.

Kundra said the companies are free to give their comments on the proposed policy on bike-taxi aggregators, and the government will take a decision after taking a comprehensive view of various aspects.
“Those issues have to be incorporated while finalising the policy. We will be writing to them.

These are responsible companies and they should advise their driver partners to desist from operations till they have due authorisation and registration. It is unfortunate that in continuing such operations, they are jeopardising the economic prospects of such people who are associated with them unknowingly in an activity not permissible by law,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi governmentBike taxisTransport commissioner Ashish Kundra
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp