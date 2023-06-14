Home Cities Delhi

BJP alleges Rs 500 cr panic button scam, Kejriwal govt denies charge

BJP said that a CBI investigation should be conducted into the matter as in such a massive scam, the AAP government will be fully involved. 

Published: 14th June 2023

Panic button

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said that the transport department looted the Delhi government with Rs 500 crore in the name of installing panic buttons for women’s safety.

Senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that around Rs 500 crore have been looted from taxi and bus drivers for women’s safety. 

However, the irony is that no call centre has been established by the department so far, added Bidhuri. 
Bidhuri said that a CBI investigation should be conducted in the matter as in such a massive scam, the AAP government will be fully involved. 

He added that a taxi driver has to pay Rs 9,000, while bus drivers charge Rs 22,000 per year. In Delhi, there are a total of 10,000 buses, while there are 1, 12,000 registered taxis in the capital.  In 2019, the Delhi government initiated the installation of ‘Panic buttons’ in public transport buses and taxis to make them safer for women. 

However, the government scrapped all these allegations and called them baseless.  The government clarified that all the necessary security measures are in place and functioning effectively. 

It said that a dedicated centre, under DIMTS at Shastri Park tracks autos, taxis and other public service vehicles fitted with AIS 140 Vehicle Location tracking devices and appropriate action is taking on any alerts received from the panic button.

