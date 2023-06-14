Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court allows MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

The court directed Chidambaram to furnish a security deposit of Rs one crore and not to open or close any bank account overseas or enter into any property transactions abroad.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:49 AM

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has permitted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, an accused in CBI and ED registered-Aircel-Maxis and INX Media scam cases, to travel abroad from June 25 to July 17.

Considering his application for his upcoming trip to Spain and the United Kingdom, Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal noted that he was granted permission by the court to travel abroad on several occasions and never violated any of the conditions of the court. He had moved applications in four cases being probed by the central agencies.

As per his application, Karti had to attend ATP Mallorca Championships to be held in Mallorca, Spain from June 25 to July 1 and Wimbledon Championships to be held in London from July 3 to July 16.
He also submitted before the court that he had to attend business meetings and visit his daughter, who was working in London after completing her studies there.

