Delhi government gives in-principle approval to food truck policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city will soon have food truck hubs like that in New York, Hong Kong and Australia, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday giving in-principle approval to a policy.

The policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations. Upon its successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the introduction of the food truck policy, approved at a meeting on Tuesday. “This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy,” he tweeted.

दिल्ली में अर्थव्यवस्था एवं रोज़गार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए बहुत जल्द दिल्ली सरकार “Food Truck Policy” ला रही है जिसे आज एक बैठक के दौरान मंज़ूरी दी। इस योजना से दिल्लीवासियों को दिल्ली में देर रात भी लज़ीज़ भोजन उपलब्ध हो पाएगा, रोज़गार के अवसर भी बढ़ेंगे और अर्थव्यवस्था को भी… pic.twitter.com/66QTOJ4mny — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2023

Additionally, dedicated food hubs will be developed to cater to the needs of Delhi residents, fostering economic growth and employment prospects during the nighttime. Food trucks have gained immense popularity in major cities and tourist destinations worldwide such as New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Australia, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

NEW DELHI: The city will soon have food truck hubs like that in New York, Hong Kong and Australia, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday giving in-principle approval to a policy. The policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations. Upon its successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office. Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the introduction of the food truck policy, approved at a meeting on Tuesday. “This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy,” he tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); दिल्ली में अर्थव्यवस्था एवं रोज़गार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए बहुत जल्द दिल्ली सरकार “Food Truck Policy” ला रही है जिसे आज एक बैठक के दौरान मंज़ूरी दी। इस योजना से दिल्लीवासियों को दिल्ली में देर रात भी लज़ीज़ भोजन उपलब्ध हो पाएगा, रोज़गार के अवसर भी बढ़ेंगे और अर्थव्यवस्था को भी… pic.twitter.com/66QTOJ4mny — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2023 Additionally, dedicated food hubs will be developed to cater to the needs of Delhi residents, fostering economic growth and employment prospects during the nighttime. Food trucks have gained immense popularity in major cities and tourist destinations worldwide such as New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Australia, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.