Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government gives in-principle approval to food truck policy

The city will soon have food truck hubs like that in New York, Hong Kong and Australia, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday giving in-principle approval to a policy.

Published: 14th June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

food truck policy_Delhi

a file photo of food trucks used for representational purpose. (Photo| EPS, B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city will soon have food truck hubs like that in New York, Hong Kong and Australia, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday giving in-principle approval to a policy.

The policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations. Upon its successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the introduction of the food truck policy, approved at a meeting on Tuesday. “This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy,” he tweeted.

Additionally, dedicated food hubs will be developed to cater to the needs of Delhi residents, fostering economic growth and employment prospects during the nighttime. Food trucks have gained immense popularity in major cities and tourist destinations worldwide such as New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Australia, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhiArvind Kejriwalfood truck policy
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp