Delhi HC rejects UPSC aspirant’s plea seeking disclosure of answer sheets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by a UPSC aspirant seeking disclosure of his answer sheets of all seven papers of the main examination along with their model answers under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the aspirant’s appeal against an order of the single judge turning down the same prayer and said the answer sheets can only be disclosed if the public interest requires such a disclosure, which was absent in the present case.

“The issue as to whether the answer sheets of Civil Services (Mains) Examination can be supplied to an unsuccessful candidate or not is no longer res integra as the same stands crystallised by the apex court. Answer sheets of the Civil Services Examination can only be disclosed if the public interest requires such a disclosure. In the present case no public interest has been shown as to why the answer sheets should be provided to the appellant herein,” said the court.

“This court does not find any reason to interfere with the order of the learned single judge. Accordingly, the appeal is dismissed along with the pending applications, if any,” the court opined.

