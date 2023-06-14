Home Cities Delhi

Excavator operator dead as portion of flyover under construction collapses in Delhi 

"The elevated portion of the Dwarka Expressway link road is under construction at the site," DCP said. He added that the victim, was driving the heavy vehicle which was crushed under the debris.

Published: 14th June 2023 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 04:35 PM

A portion of the collapsed under-construction Dwarka Expressway. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man died on Wednesday when a portion of a flyover under construction near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on an excavator, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the incident took place in Smalkha, Kapeshera.

The elevated portion of the Dwarka Expressway link road is under construction at the site, he said.

The DCP said victim Shakeel of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was driving the heavy vehicle which was crushed under the debris.

A case under relevant provisions of the law is being registered.

The site supervisor and the site manager have been apprehended for investigation, the DCP said.

The fire department said information about the incident was received around 10 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

