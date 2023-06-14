Home Cities Delhi

JNU students fret over lack of security on campus 

The JNU union had also sought action against members of another students’ union - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for “repeated violence on campus”. 

Published: 14th June 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

JNU_Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) last week alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students.

A complaint was filed with the Delhi Police on the attempt to stalk, harass, abduct and physically attack students that happened on the night of June 6. JNUSU has been raising their concerns over the safety concerns to be taken at the campus but no strict measure has been taken so far.

Not only this but the students union has been holding protests over several issues, especially the safety and security on the campus be it of the students or of the professors.

In February this year, JNUSU met the senior officials of the varsity administration demanding that the “safety and security of common students” should be ensured. The union had also sought action against members of another students’ union- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for “repeated violence on campus”. 

“The instances of ABVP violence in the Kaveri hostel under the pretext of Ram Navami, the disruption and intimidation tactics during the screening of the documentary ‘Ram Ke Naam’ and stone pelting at the screening of the BBC documentary reflect the continuous attempts to dilapidate the democratic ethos of JNU,” the JNUSU leaders had stated in an official statement.

The JNUSU had also demanded to revoke the circular that bars students from holding any event on the campus without prior permission. A day after some clashes had broken out on the campus, the circular stated formal permission from the dean of students would be required for any activity to be held at hostels, sports grounds or even Teflas, the students’ union office.

Similarly in January when the  JNUSU had announced the screening of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, it had to take the flak as the varsity administration had already threatened strict disciplinary action against showing the film since no prior permission was sought from the authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNUABVPsafetyStudents Union
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp