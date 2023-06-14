JNU students fret over lack of security on campus 

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) last week alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students.

A complaint was filed with the Delhi Police on the attempt to stalk, harass, abduct and physically attack students that happened on the night of June 6. JNUSU has been raising their concerns over the safety concerns to be taken at the campus but no strict measure has been taken so far.

Not only this but the students union has been holding protests over several issues, especially the safety and security on the campus be it of the students or of the professors.

In February this year, JNUSU met the senior officials of the varsity administration demanding that the “safety and security of common students” should be ensured. The union had also sought action against members of another students’ union- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for “repeated violence on campus”.

“The instances of ABVP violence in the Kaveri hostel under the pretext of Ram Navami, the disruption and intimidation tactics during the screening of the documentary ‘Ram Ke Naam’ and stone pelting at the screening of the BBC documentary reflect the continuous attempts to dilapidate the democratic ethos of JNU,” the JNUSU leaders had stated in an official statement.

The JNUSU had also demanded to revoke the circular that bars students from holding any event on the campus without prior permission. A day after some clashes had broken out on the campus, the circular stated formal permission from the dean of students would be required for any activity to be held at hostels, sports grounds or even Teflas, the students’ union office.

Similarly in January when the JNUSU had announced the screening of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, it had to take the flak as the varsity administration had already threatened strict disciplinary action against showing the film since no prior permission was sought from the authorities.

