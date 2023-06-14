Home Cities Delhi

NEET UG: Student from city gets 4th rank among women

Getting 99.99 percentile, Mimansha Moun’s attained the 33rd position in the All India Rank (AIR).

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A woman candidate from Delhi scored the fourth rank among females in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG results which were announced on Tuesday.

In the top 50 rank, candidates from the city scored 7 ranks. In the top 20 categories, each from male and female candidates, Delhi has secured three positions.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) expressed concern over the falling ranks of candidates from Delhi in the NEET UG exam. The resident doctors’ body said that despite being renowned as the hub of coaching institutes and a destination for countless aspiring medical professionals, Delhi’s recent performance falls significantly short of expectations. 

“These numbers highlight a drastic decline in Delhi’s performance, signalling a shift in the educational landscape,” said Dr Aviral Mathur, president, of FORDA. “While it is challenging to pinpoint a single reason for this decline, several factors may contribute to the changing scenario. One possible explanation could be the intense competition that has emerged in recent years.

With an increasing number of coaching institutes and aspirants flocking to Delhi, the competition has become fiercer than ever before. The pressure to stand out amidst this intense race can be overwhelming for students, often impacting their performance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with 99.99 percentile scores.  A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified for the exam. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh) followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh).

The NTA conducted the NEET UG at 4,097 centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on May 7.  The examination was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

