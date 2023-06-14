Home Cities Delhi

Plea in Delhi HC challenges adoption rules limiting 2-child parents from adopting 3rd ‘normal’ kid

As per the act, changes made in the Adoption Regulations prevent parents from adopting a ‘normal child’, who is not suffering from any disability if they already have two children.

Published: 14th June 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A parent who has two biological children and looking for adopting a third ‘normal child’ approached the Delhi High Court against adoption restrictions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

As per the act, changes made in the Adoption Regulations prevent parents from adopting a ‘normal child', who is not suffering from any disability, if they already have two children. Petitioner Jesi Jeevarathinam said that she applied in December 2020 for the adoption of a third child under the Adoption Regulations, 2017, which was in effect at that time and only prohibited parents with ‘three or more children’ from adopting a child without any disabilities.

The petitioner argued that the decision by the Steering Committee Resource Authority to implement the Adoption Regulations, 2022 with retrospective effect is arbitrary, unreasonable, and violates Article 14 of the Constitution.

Justice Singh directed the authorities to maintain the petitioner’s name on the waiting list and said that if the petitioner becomes eligible for adoption under either the 2017 or 2022 regulations, she must be notified accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HCjuvenile justice actAdoption rules
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp