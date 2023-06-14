Three juveniles held in east Delhi for sexually assaulting two boys, recording act

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A juvenile who sexually assaulted two minors has been apprehended along with two other boys who recorded the act on video in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the three accused juveniles have been apprehended and will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board, as per law.

Sharing details, the official said a PCR call regarding sexual assault on a minor boy was received at New Ashok Nagar police station on June 12.

“The complainant reported that the incident took place late at night on June 10 when his 12-year-old son along with his friend aged 10 years had gone near Peer Baba Mazar for feeding biscuits to stray dogs,” the official said.

Three boys from the neighbourhood came there and forcibly took them to an isolated place in the park where one of them sexually assaulted both the child victims while the other two alleged minors made the video of the heinous act.

Accordingly, the police, based on the complaint, registered an FIR under section sections 377 (Unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and apprehended the accused.

NEW DELHI: A juvenile who sexually assaulted two minors has been apprehended along with two other boys who recorded the act on video in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, the police said on Tuesday. According to the official, the three accused juveniles have been apprehended and will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board, as per law. Sharing details, the official said a PCR call regarding sexual assault on a minor boy was received at New Ashok Nagar police station on June 12.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The complainant reported that the incident took place late at night on June 10 when his 12-year-old son along with his friend aged 10 years had gone near Peer Baba Mazar for feeding biscuits to stray dogs,” the official said. Three boys from the neighbourhood came there and forcibly took them to an isolated place in the park where one of them sexually assaulted both the child victims while the other two alleged minors made the video of the heinous act. Accordingly, the police, based on the complaint, registered an FIR under section sections 377 (Unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and apprehended the accused.