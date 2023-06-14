Home Cities Delhi

Tihar gets plastic fans, more lights after Tillu murder

Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal issued a circular to remove “dangerous objects” from wards of Tihar Jail that can be used by inmates to make improvised weapons.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Replacing over 2,000 exhaust fans with plastic ones and installing lights at dark spots are among the measures the Tihar Jail has taken to prevent incidents like the recent murder of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, officials said on Tuesday.

After the brutal murder of Tajpuriya inside the prison on May 2, Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal issued a circular to remove “dangerous objects” from wards of Tihar Jail that can be used by inmates to make improvised weapons, they said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will be carrying out the work. It has floated tenders for Central Jail number 1 of Tihar and more are in the offing. Once the tender is awarded the work has to be completed within a month, the officials added.

According to prison officials, keeping the safety of inmates in mind and to prevent a repetition of such incidents in the near future, the Tihar Jail administration got more than 2,000 exhaust fans removed from the wards housing the barracks where inmates are lodged.

“More than 2,000 exhaust fans installed in the wards of the Tihar jails have been removed and these will be replaced by plastic exhaust fans, which will be installed by the PWD by this month. The process of removing the exhaust fans started after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered,” a senior jail official said.
He added that exhaust fans were removed only from wards of Tihar jails since those installed in the Rohini and Mandoli jails are out of reach of the inmates lodged there.

The attackers of Tajpuriya had also taken advantage of certain “dark spots” to gain access to his cell and so, to keep a close watch on the activities in such areas, LED lights will also be installed, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Works Department Tihar jail LED lightsTillu TajpuriyaSanjay Beniwal
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp