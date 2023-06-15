Home Cities Delhi

AAP, MCD staff spar over ‘mafia nexus’ in Karol Bagh

AAP councillors have been demanding suspension of MCD employees in Karol Bagh over “stalling projects” and “corruption”; officials of the civic body deny charges, accuse councillors of meddling

Published: 15th June 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party councillors on Wednesday staged a protest at the Mayor’s office in the Civic Centre, alleging a nexus between the construction mafia and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees in the Karol Bagh zone.

MCD officials and AAP councillors have been at odds since Sunday after the latter began an indefinite protest at the Karol Bagh zonal office demanding the suspension of employees who are “stalling projects and involved in corruption”.

Zonal officials denied the charges and started their own protest the next day, accusing the councillors of unruly behaviour and meddling with their work.

The tiff started after Mayor Shelly Oberoi had last week written to Zonal Deputy Commissioners, asking them to not take any action in their zones unless the councillors receive a written letter or complaint on the matter.

In a statement on Wednesday, AAP said its councillors received complaints from several buildings in Karol Bagh about “extortion demands” made by MCD employees “in connivance with the construction mafia”.

According to the councillors, the matter came to light after AAP came to power in the corporation and started supervising MCD officials, unlike during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule. They alleged that BJP councillors used to send money to the officials regularly to prevent any action from being taken on these issues.

‘BJP corporators sent money to MCD officials’
The councillors said that there were complaints of extortion, which has been going on in connivance with the building mafia and MCD employees and alleged that BJP corporators used to send money to MCD officials from time to time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aapBJPKarol Bagh MCD civic centre
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp