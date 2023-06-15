AIIMS Delhi to set up simulation lab to train nurses in critical care

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS Delhi is planning to set up a dedicated nursing simulation lab aimed at improving clinical practices of nurses and nursing students, a hospital official said on Wednesday.

The centre will be known as National Advanced Nursing Simulation Institute and will work to position the country as a global leader in the field of nursing.

“While numerous institutes across the country offer nursing education, there is a potential to provide more clinical practice opportunities to complement theoretical knowledge,” AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M

Srinivas said.

Srinivas said the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the limits of newly graduated nurses in terms of efficiency in clinical practice, and the AIIMS is now trying to address the issue by upgrading nurses’ clinical, and critical and advanced healthcare management skills.

Given that nurses are often faced with life-and-death situation, it is essential to enhance their clinical competencies to ensure the highest standard of care, he said. “To tackle these challenges head-on, AIIMS plans to establish the National Advanced Nursing Simulation Institute (NANSI) as a part of its SET facility.

“NANSI will serve as a dedicated nursing simulation lab aimed at improving the clinical practices of nurses and nursing students, with the goal of becoming a leader in simulation training within the country,” he said.

The lab will impart simulation-based training in line with norms set by the Indian Nursing Council and develop certified simulation training courses that meet international standards, Srinivas said. Under the NANSI programme, final-year nursing students will undergo basic and advanced modules of simulation-based training, Dr Rima Dada, Professor in-charge media cell at AIIMS here said. Upon completion, the nurses will be posted in critical areas of the hospital to further enhance their clinical expertise.

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS Delhi is planning to set up a dedicated nursing simulation lab aimed at improving clinical practices of nurses and nursing students, a hospital official said on Wednesday. The centre will be known as National Advanced Nursing Simulation Institute and will work to position the country as a global leader in the field of nursing. “While numerous institutes across the country offer nursing education, there is a potential to provide more clinical practice opportunities to complement theoretical knowledge,” AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said. Srinivas said the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the limits of newly graduated nurses in terms of efficiency in clinical practice, and the AIIMS is now trying to address the issue by upgrading nurses’ clinical, and critical and advanced healthcare management skills.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Given that nurses are often faced with life-and-death situation, it is essential to enhance their clinical competencies to ensure the highest standard of care, he said. “To tackle these challenges head-on, AIIMS plans to establish the National Advanced Nursing Simulation Institute (NANSI) as a part of its SET facility. “NANSI will serve as a dedicated nursing simulation lab aimed at improving the clinical practices of nurses and nursing students, with the goal of becoming a leader in simulation training within the country,” he said. The lab will impart simulation-based training in line with norms set by the Indian Nursing Council and develop certified simulation training courses that meet international standards, Srinivas said. Under the NANSI programme, final-year nursing students will undergo basic and advanced modules of simulation-based training, Dr Rima Dada, Professor in-charge media cell at AIIMS here said. Upon completion, the nurses will be posted in critical areas of the hospital to further enhance their clinical expertise.