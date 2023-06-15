Home Cities Delhi

‘Intentional reckless behaviour’: No bail to man in accident case

The accident occurred on the Vasant Vihar flyover, where the accused Ajay Kumar Yadav despite killing two people and injuring several others , continued his " reckless driving" and fled the spot.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

accident_ Delhi

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has denied bail to an accused in a case of a road accident in which a man and a 10-year-old child lost their lives while several others were injured, noting his ‘intentional reckless behaviour’.

Vacation Judge Aparna Swami denied bail to Ajay Kumar Yadav, observing the accused, despite the accident, continued to drive in a reckless manner while fleeing away from the spot.

“The facts mentioned clearly show the intentional reckless behaviour of the applicant who was the driver of the offending Mahindra Thar (vehicle), which not only grievously injured many but also took the life of a 10 years old young child and male aged about 28 years.” 

“Despite this, the driver/applicant continued to drive the vehicle in a reckless manner in the process of fleeing away from the spot,” the judge said in an order passed on June 13. The judge said that even though the charge sheet has been filed after the completion of the investigation, it did not change the nature and the gravity of the offence. “Thus, considering the act of the applicant/accused in light of the interest of the society, I do not find any merits in allowing the application for grant of bail,” the judge said.

The accused had sought bail on the ground that he was in judicial custody since March 9 and was no more required for custodial interrogation. According to the prosecution, on March 8, 2023, the accused was involved in an accident on the Vasant Vihar flyover in which eight persons were injured. Two people had died in the accident caused by reckless driving.

Tribunal asks Centre, city to act against quacks  
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal on Tuesday asked the Union health ministry and the Delhi government to devise a proper mechanism to verify doctors and take action against “quacks misrepresenting themselves as qualified doctors and wrongly treating accident victims”.  Awarding compensation in an accident case, the tribunal also sought police action against a quack who impersonated a deceased doctor, provided medication to the victim and also issued fake medical bills.

TAGS
accidentDelhi CourtRash drivingVasant Vihar flyoverfatality
