JCB driver killed as partly-built flyover collapses, 2 arrested

The deceased, identified as Shakeel, the driver of the JCB crane, was passing beneath the flyover when part of the flyover collapsed on him and he got stuck under the debris.

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 35-year-old crane operator was crushed to death after a portion of an under-construction flyover at Samlkha in South East Delhi collapsed on Wednesday morning. The government ordered a probe into the incident. The deceased, identified as Shakeel, the driver of the JCB crane, was passing beneath the flyover when part of the flyover collapsed on him and he got stuck under the debris.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the said flyover’s erection span between pillars 8 and 9, which is a component of the Shiv Murti interchange on the Dwarka expressway, collapsed.

Delhi Fire Department first received a call about the incident after which three fire tenders were deployed to the spot and the deceased was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, the Delhi Police first registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the site supervisor and manager.

“We have arrested the site supervisor Injmam Hussain (30), and Rohit (35), site manager in connection with the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, adding further probe is on. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road and Transport took cognisance of the incident and constituted a three-member team of bridge experts to ascertain the reason for the incident. 

“Two Members of the team are already inspecting the site and the third Member will reach the site tomorrow morning. The committee would examine all issues in detail and submit the report in four weeks,” said the Ministry in its statement. 

In prima facie, the ministry observed that the fall of the portion appears to be a case of mechanical failure as structural elements of the superstructure and substructure are in sound condition. The work on this flyover commenced on March 18, 2023. To facilitate the construction of this flyover, the concerned authorities diverted the traffic on National Highway 48 for 90 days. 

FIR lodged, supervisor and manager arrested
