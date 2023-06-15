Kejriwal seeks CPI chief's support on Central ordinance

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday termed the ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi atrocious and a violation of the basic fundamentals of the constitution.

After deliberation over the authoritative order with the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI general secretary D Raja said the Ordinance is a threat to democracy and the parliamentary system of governance in the country.

He expressed the solidarity of the left parties with the people of Delhi and assured their unwavering support to the Delhi Government, both inside and outside the parliament. Kejriwal met with CPI leaders to seek support against the Ordinance.

“He (Kejriwal) explained to us how the Delhi Government has been made powerless and all the powers of the state government have been grabbed by the Central Government. We have made it very clear that we are with Arvind Kejriwal on this issue. In fact, ours is one of the few parties that have been demanding full statehood for Delhi, because there is an elected government with an elected chief minister, but they have no powers,” Raja said.

Kejriwal said that this ordinance would not withstand the scrutiny of the Supreme Court and be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. He added that the Centre’s ordinance is nothing short of a brazen power grab, which has inflicted havoc on Delhi, effectively subjecting the entire Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to the Centre’s control.

Several other Opposition parties, including Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Trinamool Congress TMC, DMK extended their support to Kejriwal on the issue.

