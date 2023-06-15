Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal seeks CPI chief's support on Central ordinance

CPI general secretary D Raja said the Ordinance is a threat to democracy and the parliamentary system of governance in the country.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Central ordinance

CPI Chief D Raja and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing the press in Delhi. ( Photo | Twitter @IANS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday termed the ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi atrocious and a violation of the basic fundamentals of the constitution.

After deliberation over the authoritative order with the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI general secretary D Raja said the Ordinance is a threat to democracy and the parliamentary system of governance in the country.

He expressed the solidarity of the left parties with the people of Delhi and assured their unwavering support to the Delhi Government, both inside and outside the parliament. Kejriwal met with CPI leaders to seek support against the Ordinance.

“He (Kejriwal) explained to us how the Delhi Government has been made powerless and all the powers of the state government have been grabbed by the Central Government. We have made it very clear that we are with Arvind Kejriwal on this issue. In fact, ours is one of the few parties that have been demanding full statehood for Delhi, because there is an elected government with an elected chief minister, but they have no powers,” Raja said.

Kejriwal said that this ordinance would not withstand the scrutiny of the Supreme Court and be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. He added that the Centre’s ordinance is nothing short of a brazen power grab, which has inflicted havoc on Delhi, effectively subjecting the entire Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to the Centre’s control. 

Several other Opposition parties, including Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Trinamool Congress TMC, DMK extended their support to Kejriwal on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aapArvind KejriwalCPID RajaCentral ordinance
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp