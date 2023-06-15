Nursing officers exam leak: Test centre, candidate booked by CBI

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a candidate from Haryana and a Punjab-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in connection with the alleged leak of question papers of a Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) conducted by the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on June 3.

The apex agency has booked Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology of Mohali adjacent to Chandigarh and one Ritu of Haryana in connection with the alleged leak, following a complaint from Dr Naval K Vikram, Associate Dean (Exams), Exam Section, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) was conducted for the appointment of nursing officers to all the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and four other Delhi hospitals.

Sources said that in the complaint, it is alleged that unfair means were used by or on behalf of accused candidate Ritu through the computer system at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology for the purpose of cheating in the examination.

A number of photos and screenshots of the question paper started circulating on social media after the exam despite cameras or cell phones being barred in exam centres triggering speculation of the paper leak.

The analysis of screenshots showed the console of a candidate named Ritu, who was allocated the centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology. A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and IT Act.

While AIIMS was carrying out its own probe, it also approached the CBI to probe the matter. Screenshots of more than 20 questions of the nursing recruitment exam conducted by AIIMS Delhi went viral on social media two days after the test that was conducted on June 3.

The incident has happened despite the strip gent security measures practices at examination centres where the candidates are not allowed to even take their cellphones and live recording of the test are done to ensure fair conduction of the exam. However, candidates who sat in for the exam have alleged unfair means in conducting of exam through remote-controlling software like AnyDesk.

