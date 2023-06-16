Delhi HC seeks govt's stand on plea against three-seater auto rickshaws transfer norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the city government on a plea against the restriction of a 5-year lock-in period on transfer of three-seater auto rickshaws (TSR) by the owners.

The city government’s stand was sought by Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri on the petition by Auto Driver Kalyan Union, which claimed to be working for the welfare of TSR vehicle owners and drivers.

The Delhi government counsel said a policy decision will be taken to explore the feasibility of carving out exceptions, and sought time from the court to file a status report. Advocate Beenashaw N Soni, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted the lock-in period of five years before TSR autos could be transferred, is an unreasonable restriction, which is in existence only in the national capital.

The petitioner has said because of the lock-in period, the owners of TSR autos, who have purchased the vehicle with their hard-earned money, are facing tremendous difficulty.

