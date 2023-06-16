Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police likely to withdraw FIR filed against wrestlers

Published: 16th June 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestlers_28051-pti05_28_2023_000156a

Police personnel detain wrestler Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi will most likely withdraw the charges levelled against the wrestlers for allegedly creating a ruckus at Jantar Mantar when the new Parliament building was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It had registered an FIR under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

“We will within 2 days file a report regarding cancellation of all cases registered against the wrestlers,” top sources in the Delhi Police told TNIE.

