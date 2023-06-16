Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to have webinars, help desks for students seeking admission

The Delhi University (DU) is also planning to set up a website to handle and resolve grievances related to admissions, officials said.

Delhi University.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University will hold webinars from June 19 as part of a support system to help prospective students during the admission process to undergraduate programmes, officials said on Thursday. The admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 was started on Wednesday. 

“To help candidates, we have arranged all sorts of information. Information is available in all formats: text -- bulletins of information; visuals: infographics and flowcharts illustrating the eligibility; and videos: webinars and video recordings of filling the form,” Gandhi said. 

“Online support is being provided through ChatBots and emails. Students can write to ug@admission.du.ac.in for queries related to undergraduate admission, pg@admision.du.ac.in for queries related to postgraduate 

admissions and at phd@admision.du.ac.in for information related to Ph.D admissions,” she said.
The admission branch has also announced that it will be holding a series of webinars beginning Monday. Details will be shared on the admission website — admission.und.ac.in — of the university, it said.  These webinars will cover aspects related to filling the Common Seat Allocation System forms. The webinars will be conducted in a bilingual mode. 

