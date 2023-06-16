Delhi University to have webinars, help desks for students seeking admission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will hold webinars from June 19 as part of a support system to help prospective students during the admission process to undergraduate programmes, officials said on Thursday. The admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 was started on Wednesday.

The Delhi University (DU) is also planning to set up a website to handle and resolve grievances related to admissions, officials said. Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said a list of frequently asked questions is already available on the website of the university. Helpdesk facilities have also been established at the admission branch for candidates, the official said.

“To help candidates, we have arranged all sorts of information. Information is available in all formats: text -- bulletins of information; visuals: infographics and flowcharts illustrating the eligibility; and videos: webinars and video recordings of filling the form,” Gandhi said.

“Online support is being provided through ChatBots and emails. Students can write to ug@admission.du.ac.in for queries related to undergraduate admission, pg@admision.du.ac.in for queries related to postgraduate

admissions and at phd@admision.du.ac.in for information related to Ph.D admissions,” she said.

The admission branch has also announced that it will be holding a series of webinars beginning Monday. Details will be shared on the admission website — admission.und.ac.in — of the university, it said. These webinars will cover aspects related to filling the Common Seat Allocation System forms. The webinars will be conducted in a bilingual mode.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will hold webinars from June 19 as part of a support system to help prospective students during the admission process to undergraduate programmes, officials said on Thursday. The admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 was started on Wednesday. The Delhi University (DU) is also planning to set up a website to handle and resolve grievances related to admissions, officials said. Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said a list of frequently asked questions is already available on the website of the university. Helpdesk facilities have also been established at the admission branch for candidates, the official said. “To help candidates, we have arranged all sorts of information. Information is available in all formats: text -- bulletins of information; visuals: infographics and flowcharts illustrating the eligibility; and videos: webinars and video recordings of filling the form,” Gandhi said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Online support is being provided through ChatBots and emails. Students can write to ug@admission.du.ac.in for queries related to undergraduate admission, pg@admision.du.ac.in for queries related to postgraduate admissions and at phd@admision.du.ac.in for information related to Ph.D admissions,” she said. The admission branch has also announced that it will be holding a series of webinars beginning Monday. Details will be shared on the admission website — admission.und.ac.in — of the university, it said. These webinars will cover aspects related to filling the Common Seat Allocation System forms. The webinars will be conducted in a bilingual mode.