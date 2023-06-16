Leaders of AAP, BJP engage in war of words over businessman’s ‘arrest’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Thursday accused BJP MLA Jitender Mahajan of trying to extort a businessman and claimed that complainant was “arrested in the presence of Mahajan” for filing a case against him. Mahajan, however, denied the charges, saying it is AAP’s character to level “baseless” allegations on others.

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak said, “On May 28, two businessmen filed complaints with the police alleging that BJP MLA Jitender Mahajan used his goons and fired gunshots at them and also tried to extort Rs 2 crore from them. Days later, the police arrested one of the complainants.”

Showing CCTV footage at the presser, the AAP functionary further claimed that the businessman was arrested in a private vehicle and alleged that the police are being “misused” by the BJP. “This is the situation of law and order in Delhi. The businessman was arrested in front of Jitender Mahajan. He was in fact arrested in a private vehicle and we accessed the CCTV footage of it. This is a classic example of how the police are being misused,” Pathak said.

He further said that Mahajan should be “arrested immediately”, or else the AAP leaders will stage protests against him. Reacting to the allegations, Mahajan said that Pathak was “lying”. “It is AAP’s character to level baseless allegations on others. They do not have any faith in police or courts,” he alleged.

“The persons who had accused me of sending people and firing at their shop, have revealed that they lodged a fake complaint against me. There is also evidence that their complaint was fake,” the BJP MLA said.

