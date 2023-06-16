Home Cities Delhi

Leaders of AAP, BJP engage in war of words over businessman’s ‘arrest’

Mahajan, however, denied the charges, saying it is AAP’s character to level “baseless” allegations on others. 

Published: 16th June 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Thursday accused BJP MLA Jitender Mahajan of trying to extort a businessman and claimed that complainant was “arrested in the presence of Mahajan” for filing a case against him. Mahajan, however, denied the charges, saying it is AAP’s character to level “baseless” allegations on others. 

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak said, “On May 28, two businessmen filed complaints with the police alleging that BJP MLA Jitender Mahajan used his goons and fired gunshots at them and also tried to extort Rs 2 crore from them. Days later, the police arrested one of the complainants.”  

Showing CCTV footage at the presser, the AAP functionary further claimed that the businessman was arrested in a private vehicle and alleged that the police are being “misused” by the BJP. “This is the situation of law and order in Delhi. The businessman was arrested in front of Jitender Mahajan. He was in fact arrested in a private vehicle and we accessed the CCTV footage of it. This is a classic example of how the police are being misused,” Pathak said.

He further said that Mahajan should be “arrested immediately”, or else the AAP leaders will stage protests against him.  Reacting to the allegations, Mahajan said that Pathak was “lying”.  “It is AAP’s character to level baseless allegations on others. They do not have any faith in police or courts,” he alleged. 

“The persons who had accused me of sending people and firing at their shop, have revealed that they lodged a fake complaint against me. There is also evidence that their complaint was fake,” the BJP MLA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Jitender Mahajan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp