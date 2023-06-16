Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested in Delhi after Rs 37 lakh found in car

A Delhi-based man was held by police in Greater Noida after Rs 37 lakh in cash were allegedly seized from his car, officials said on Thursday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi-based man was held by police in Greater Noida after Rs 37 lakh in cash were allegedly seized from his car, officials said on Thursday. Police said they informed the Income Tax Department and the man is being probed for suspected tax evasion.

Jitesh Talwar, a resident of Krishna Nagar, was in his SUV along with his wife when officials of Sector Beta 2 police station intercepted the vehicle near the Chuhadpur underpass on Wednesday on the basis 
of a tip-off, a police spokesperson said.

"The couple was on their way to Punjab and Rs 37 lakh cash was recovered from their car. The income tax officials were informed about the incident and legal proceedings were carried out,” the police spokesperson said. 

