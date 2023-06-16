Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council to organise 8 camps in run-up to International Yoga Day

Kartavya Path, New Moti Bagh, Sanjay Jheel, Singapore Park, and Central Park in Connaught Place are the other locations where the NDMC will conduct its yoga camp.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the run-up to International Yoga Day, the New Delhi Municipal Council  (NDMC) will commence four-day yoga camps from Saturday at eight locations in its jurisdiction here, officials said on Thursday.

Being organised in association with the Ministry of Ayush and partner yoga institutions such as Art of Living, Patanjali Yoga Samiti and Gayatri Parivar, among others, these camps will create awareness amongst the general public about the health benefits of yoga, the NDMC said in a statement.

Nodal and assistant nodal officers designated by the NDMC will oversee the logistics and arrangement of the camp at the eight camp locations, including three major parks owned by the NDMC -- Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden and Talkatora Garden, the municipal council added. 

The nodal officers will also coordinate with the yoga institutions for selecting yoga trainers and encourage people to participate in the camps, which will be held at eight locations from June 17-20 from 6 am to 8 am, the NDMC said.

Kartavya Path, New Moti Bagh, Sanjay Jheel, Singapore Park, and Central Park in Connaught Place are the other locations where the NDMC will conduct its yoga camp. The NDMC urged all citizen groups, resident welfare associations, market trader associations, morning walkers and joggers to attend its four-day camp.

