Opposition must join hands now, as no polls may be held after 2024 Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Published: 16th June 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday unveiled fresh attacks on the Congress party alleging that the grand oldest party in the country is stealing the ideas of the copying manifesto points from their party. 

Referring to the Himachal Pradesh assembly election, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that earlier the Congress ridiculed AAP’s promise of free electricity and water, but now they are adopting the same promises in Himachal Pradesh. 

Bharadwaj also criticised the Congress for vehemently opposing CM  Arvind Kejriwal’s initiative of free bus travel for women in Delhi, only to later emulate the scheme in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. 
Taking a jibe at the Congress, Bhardwaj said, “I was trying to see if there is any legal way to copyright our manifesto so that others don’t end up copying ideas from it.” 

Bhardwaj labelled the grand old party as the ‘Copy Cat Congress’. Delhi Congress Media Department’s Chairman Anil Bhardwaj slammed AAP’s claim and called it a sign of ‘immature politics’. “We are the oldest party in the country. We have done a plethora of work for the development of this country that completely changed the paradigm of India’s politics like MGNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education, National food security act and others,” he said. 

Bharadwaj also said that if Opposition parties do not come together to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is possible that “there may not be an election in the country next time”. Speaking at a press conference, he claimed that if Narendra Modi is re-elected as Prime Minister in 2024, there is a possibility that he may change the Constitution and declare himself as the country’s “king” for as long as he is alive.

Asked about AAP’s agenda for the June 23 Opposition conclave in Patna, Bharadwaj said, “The big issue now is that if Opposition parties do not fight (the 2024 elections) by coming together, then it is possible that there may not be an election  in the country next time.”  Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dubbed Bharadwaj’s claims as “stupid” and “childish”.

BJP morcha holds meet on modi govt’s 9 yrs
New Delhi: : Delhi BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha on Thursday organised a ‘Tiffin Meeting’ with tribal women to highlight the success of PM Narendra Modi’s administration over the past nine years. The party highlighted the government’s initiatives to improve tribal communities across the nation. The event was addressed by Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

