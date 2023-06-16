Home Cities Delhi

Over 1,000 govt school pupils from Delhi qualify for NEET

Out of the 1,074 candidates, 695 are girls, while 379 are boys

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that over 1,000 students from Delhi government schools have successfully qualified for the exam.

Reacting to the achievement, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Wow! More than 1000 students from Delhi Govt Schools qualify for NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back; congrats to all students, parents, and teachers for their relentless efforts and dedication.”

Yet again the girls outshone the boys by a notable margin. Out of the 1,074 candidates, 695 were girls, while 379 were boys. Kejriwal shared that Piyush Jha from RPVV Paschim Vihar secured a remarkable 100% percentile in the exam and achieved an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) of 3 in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

Gong by the trend, the number of students qualifying for NEET has shown a steady increase over the past few years, with 569 students qualifying in 2020, 496 in 2021, 648 in 2022, and an impressive 1,074 in 2023.

Congratulating the students, Education Minister Atishi stated that the Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal remains committed to fostering a holistic educational ecosystem that nurtures the talents and aspirations of every student.

A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified the examination, up by 48 per cent from last year. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with a perfect score of 720.

The NTA conducted the exam at 4,097 centres in 499 cities in India and abroad on May 7. NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS),  (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

