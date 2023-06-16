Home Cities Delhi

Why Delhi cops filed closure report in FIR filed by ‘minor’ wrestler against WFI chief

Police officials emerge from court after filing the chargesheet on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the Rouse Avenue Court in relation to the sexual harassment allegations levelled by female wrestlers, all eyes are on the next stage of proceedings in the matter.

The police also filed a report for cancellation of the FIR filed against him under the POCSO Act, which was submitted under section 173 Cr PC based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself. 

Explaining this provision, SC lawyer Vineet Jindal said, “If the IO finds sufficient evidence during investigation, a chargesheet in court is filed with a request to take cognizance in the offences under which FIR was lodged. If evidence is not sufficient, then a closure report is filed.” 

The matter which is now up to the court will be taken up on July 4.  According to SPP Atul Shrivastava, the police has filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan under Sections  354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

“Normally when FIR under section 354 is filed, which is a non-bailable offence, the person has to be arrested immediately. Even a POCSO Act case was also filed against him,” says SC lawyer Aljo K Joseph.
“Now it seems, as he has not been arrested, it may be easy to get him bail,” Joseph adds. 

Legal scholar and member, SCBA Gurmeet Nehra says that police found crucial incriminating evidences during the probe on the basis of which the chargesheet was filed. “In a society based on rule of law, no one is above the law. Each person, no matter how high or powerful he may be, has to face the rigour of law. However, there is presumption of innocence in favour of the accused, until he is convicted by the court of law,” he said.

A chargesheet has also been filed against WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar for abetment and criminal intimidation, in addition to sexual harassment and outraging a woman’s modesty.

