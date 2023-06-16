Wrath & warmth: 'Kudrat', Olio Stories’ new jewellery collection

Priyamvada Rana By

Express News Service

Nature has always been an entrancing inspiration, reminding us of its power as well as its allure. When entrepreneurs Aashna Singh and Sneha Saksena from jewellery brand Olio Stories set out to craft their new collection Kudrat (nature), their imagination ran wild. On one hand, fierce creatures like scorpions and snakes morph into ornaments; while on the other, the delicate beauty of blooming flowers, majestic elephants and enchanting seashells take the shape of trinkets, thereby revealing the dichotomy of nature that lies in its strength and fragility.

Telling us how they hold a deep reverence for nature, the duo shares, “Our connection to nature is more than just a source of inspiration; it is a grounding force that shapes our creative process. Whether it’s exploring lush forests, wandering through vibrant gardens or strolling along the tranquil seashore – these experiences have instilled in us a sense of awe and wonder, reminding us of the inherent connection between humans and the natural world. We created pieces that not only captivate the eye but also resonate deeply with individuals who share our appreciation for the natural world.”

Each piece is a testament to the wonders of the wilderness with pieces featuring motifs of scorpions, snakes, Indian roses, shells, lions, parrots, and elephants. The symbols represent strength, transformation, beauty, magnetism, regality, playfulness and wisdom. Crafted with meticulous care in 18k gold plated over brass, the pieces come to life with a lustrous radiance of precious stones like labradorite, chalcedony and iridescent freshwater baroque pearls. Telling us about the making process, the duo shares, “In addition to the choice of stones, we have also introduced the technique of glass enamelling, which involves fusing glass onto metal surfaces thereby creating vibrant and intricate patterns. Glass enamelling adds depth and

dimension to the pieces, enhancing their visual appeal.”

Each of the ornaments is a piece of wearable art. For one, the scorpio hand harness will stun you with its bold design, while a snake-inspired maang tikka will unleash the goddess in you. The shell-shaped armlet is another accessory that will hold you to brave a storm while a lion pendant will get you roaring into action. Telling us more about some statement pieces, the duo shares, “We have two beautiful lockets – one features a soft and sophisticated hinge mechanism, allowing for easy opening and closing. The other locket shows a unique design where it splits open from the centre, providing a special compartment to hold a cherished image of the wearer’s choice. Both of them combine functionality and sentiment, adding a personal touch to the collection.”

Like most of Olio’s past edits, this one also blends traditional Indian jewellery pieces such as the haath phool (hand harness), bajuband (armlet), and maang tikka (forehead ornament) with contemporary aesthetics. “The jewellery can be styled in various ways to cater to different tastes and occasions. For instance, when paired with an elegant sari, the bold pieces can create a striking fusion of traditional and contemporary aesthetics, elevating the overall look. On the other hand, when paired with cool kaftans or casual attire, they can add a touch of glamour and edginess,” the duo adds.

They also share that people resonate with them as they feel represented. “We strive to celebrate diversity and showcase a range of perspectives, allowing individuals to connect with our content on a personal level. Moreover, our pieces go beyond mere accessories – they tell stories,” says the duo.

Rs 3,600 upwards. Available online .



