Anti-nationals are growing: BJP reacts to AAP minister Atishi's '35 crore people' remark

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opposition BJP has accused Atishi of defaming India on foreign soil and labelled her as ‘anti-national.’

In her speech, Atishi stated, “We are often told that India’s GDP has now crossed the trillion-dollar mark and that India is the fastest-growing G20 economy, among other such claims. However, the reality is far more concerning and underwhelming.”

She further expressed her opinion that the Human Development Index (HDI) is a better indicator to assess the state of a country. Approximately 191 countries participated in this index, and India ranks 132nd out of 191. This is the current state of India at 75.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP-Delhi stated, “Opposing the BJP, the opposition parties have stooped to such a level in politics that they are now opposing the country. They are not pleased with India’s progress.”

The statement further remarked that the list of anti-nationals is growing, including names such as Rahul Gandhi and Atishi Marlena.

Virendra Sachdeva, the state president, deemed this an extremely shameful statement. “These individuals defame their country on foreign soil. A case of treason should be filed against them,” Sachdeva added.

The whole country wants to know from Atishi where did she get the figure of 35 crore hungry people. The leaders of the AAP, who call themselves staunch patriots, have left no stone unturned to embarrass the country today,” he said.

“As a testimony to the impact of the Delhi governance model, even the PM had to attend school, though a fake one in a porta cabin, before the Gujarat elections to launch an education scheme,” said the Education Minister Atishi at Cambridge India Conference hosted by Cambridge Judge Business School in London on June 15.

The Education Minister further said, “While there is a narrative of a growing and shining India, there is also the reality that the majority of the people in this country do not have access to education, healthcare, nutrition, or employment. The richest 1% of the country owns 40% of India’s wealth, while the bottom 50% of the population owns only 3%.”

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as Atishi over their statements abroad, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that their remarks need not be taken seriously. “There are two youth leaders. One goes to America... there is another youth leader... She goes to England and says that there are 35 crore people hungry in India. The prime minister is giving 80 crore people free ration, where these 35 crores came from,” Puri said.

Atishi was at Cambridge to speak on the topic “Education- Building India’s Future at 100” during the conference. She also shared various success stories of the Delhi Education Model there. Continuing her speech she said, “One of the significant accomplishments of the Kejriwal Government’s Delhi Education Model is that during AAP’s participation in the Gujarat Elections, where the BJP had been in power for 27 years, we compelled the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Gujarat Chief Minister to visit schools and have their pictures taken.”

NEW DELHI: The opposition BJP has accused Atishi of defaming India on foreign soil and labelled her as ‘anti-national.’ In her speech, Atishi stated, “We are often told that India’s GDP has now crossed the trillion-dollar mark and that India is the fastest-growing G20 economy, among other such claims. However, the reality is far more concerning and underwhelming.” She further expressed her opinion that the Human Development Index (HDI) is a better indicator to assess the state of a country. Approximately 191 countries participated in this index, and India ranks 132nd out of 191. This is the current state of India at 75.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking to Twitter, the BJP-Delhi stated, “Opposing the BJP, the opposition parties have stooped to such a level in politics that they are now opposing the country. They are not pleased with India’s progress.” The statement further remarked that the list of anti-nationals is growing, including names such as Rahul Gandhi and Atishi Marlena. Virendra Sachdeva, the state president, deemed this an extremely shameful statement. “These individuals defame their country on foreign soil. A case of treason should be filed against them,” Sachdeva added. The whole country wants to know from Atishi where did she get the figure of 35 crore hungry people. The leaders of the AAP, who call themselves staunch patriots, have left no stone unturned to embarrass the country today,” he said. “As a testimony to the impact of the Delhi governance model, even the PM had to attend school, though a fake one in a porta cabin, before the Gujarat elections to launch an education scheme,” said the Education Minister Atishi at Cambridge India Conference hosted by Cambridge Judge Business School in London on June 15. The Education Minister further said, “While there is a narrative of a growing and shining India, there is also the reality that the majority of the people in this country do not have access to education, healthcare, nutrition, or employment. The richest 1% of the country owns 40% of India’s wealth, while the bottom 50% of the population owns only 3%.” Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as Atishi over their statements abroad, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that their remarks need not be taken seriously. “There are two youth leaders. One goes to America... there is another youth leader... She goes to England and says that there are 35 crore people hungry in India. The prime minister is giving 80 crore people free ration, where these 35 crores came from,” Puri said. Atishi was at Cambridge to speak on the topic “Education- Building India’s Future at 100” during the conference. She also shared various success stories of the Delhi Education Model there. Continuing her speech she said, “One of the significant accomplishments of the Kejriwal Government’s Delhi Education Model is that during AAP’s participation in the Gujarat Elections, where the BJP had been in power for 27 years, we compelled the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Gujarat Chief Minister to visit schools and have their pictures taken.”