Class Above!: Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV is now available in two distinctive variants: the G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line. The launch of the 2023 G-Class in India signifies the brand’s commitment to offering top-end vehicles that cater to the preferences of discerning customers. With its powerful engine, exceptional performance, and luxurious features, the G-Class is set to make a lasting impression on Indian roads.

Big, bold & timeless

The G-Class captivates onlookers with its bold and unmistakable design. It exudes a strong presence, featuring a rugged all-black appearance and chrome accents. The Adventure Edition, specially configured for the Indian market, boasts four exclusive colours that add a touch of uniqueness and individuality to the SUV. From the round headlamps to the exposed spare wheel on the rear door, the G-Class maintains its iconic design elements while incorporating modern aesthetics.

Power at your command

Under the hood, the G 400d is equipped with the powerful OM656 diesel engine, marking a significant milestone in Mercedes-Benz history. With an impressive output of 243 kW and a torque of 700 Nm, the G 400d delivers exhilarating performance, allowing it to reach 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Its outstanding off-roading capabilities, including a high ground clearance, excellent climbing and fording abilities, and special off-road driving mode (G Mode), make it a formidable conqueror of any terrain.

Luxury & adventure

The G 400d Adventure Edition comes with a host of exclusive features, including a roof rack, spare wheel holder, logo projector, and a multifunction steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. On the other hand, the G 400d AMG Line exudes a sporty character with features such as multibeam LED headlamps, sporty stainless steel spare wheel cover, and a Burmester surround sound system. Both variants offer a wide range of customisation options, allowing customers to create their unique G-Class experience.

Sustainable luxury

Mercedes-Benz embraces sustainability throughout the G-Class’s lifecycle. From using coconut fibre padding in the seat backrests to incorporating recycled plastics in various components, the G 400d demonstrates Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to environmental compatibility. The SUV also adheres to international standards for environmental excellence, earning an ‘Environmental Certificate’ for its design and manufacturing processes.

Our take

Whether you choose the Adventure Edition for its off-roading prowess or the AMG Line for its sporty appeal, the G 400d promises an unmatched driving experience that blends luxury and adventure seamlessly. As Mercedes-Benz continues to offer top-end vehicles that captivate customers, the G-Class reinforces the brand’s commitment to providing the most desirable automobiles from its global portfolio.

Price: Rs 2.55 crore

