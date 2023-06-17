Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Additional chief secretary gets stuck in lift of a gym, rescued 

Ultimately I called my driver and PSO, who then came and forcefully opened the gate of the lift and rescued me, the FIR read.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s Additional Chief Secretary Parveen Kumar Gupta was safely rescued by his Personal Security Officer (PSO) and his driver after he got stuck in a defective lift of a Gym in the national capital.

The incident took place around 10.45 am on June 13 when the senior bureaucrat was returning from a Gym located at Hamilton Court in Connaught Place following which he approached the Delhi Police and lodged a complaint.

The police then, based on Gupta’s complaint, registered an FIR under sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Connaught Place police station.

According to the FIR of the incident, accessed by this newspaper, the 1989-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer stated that he was going back from the Gym when he got stuck and tried to open the gate but was unable to do it. He then saw an emergency bell on the wall and pressed it but it was also not functioning.
“I called the manager but did not get any relief. Ultimately I called my driver and PSO, who then came and forcefully opened the gate of the lift and rescued me,” the FIR read.

The IAS officer stated that he found that the lift was completely unsafe for use. “Around 200 people come here for exercise but there was no staff in the lift and no emergency mandatory measures were taken,” Gupta stated in his complaint. He further said that it was a serious lapse on the part of the management as the lives of hundreds of people were put at risk. 

