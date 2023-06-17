Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with arrest of Gurugram-based realty group M3M directors 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with the arrest of Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, directors of Gurugram-based realty group M3M, in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bribery case against a former judge and others.

The M3M directors, who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday and sent to five-day custody by a special court in Panchkula, contended that their arrest circumvented a high court order granting them protection from coercive action in another money laundering case.

A vacation bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that the petitioners have been remanded in ED custody by a trial court post arrest and it cannot decide its legality as the order has been passed by a court outside its jurisdiction.

