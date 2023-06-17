Delhi Public Works Department will host meet to protect public places

Home Cities Delhi

The Delhi government has 1400 km of road under its jurisdiction, while other roads are under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority.

Published: 17th June 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) will host an ‘Influencers’ Meet’ on Saturday to raise awareness among people about using and protecting public spaces of the newly streetscape areas, officials said.

The Delhi government has 1400 km of road under its jurisdiction, while other roads are under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority. The government has carried out beautification of roads that includes well-designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths for walkers, development of green stretch through plantations, creation of open-air sitting areas, cycle tracks, selfie points, public facilities like water ATMs, toilets and street furniture, the officials said.

The PWD’s Streetscaping division has connected with various social media influencers across Delhi. The agency has invited the influencers and their followers to witness the streetscape areas at Sri Aurobindo Marg and understand the need to preserve the same, they said.

“Different stretches of Delhi have been specifically designed keeping in mind the need for adequate spaces required for pedestrians, avid cyclists, or fitness enthusiasts. Aiming to make people aware of use of these boulevards and openings, we thought of doing something out of the box and invited a group of influencers to bring the idea to people through their social media presence,” said Vinay Sheel Saxena, Executive Engineer, Street Scaping Division (PWD).

The initiative which is executed under the campaign ROSE (Responsible Ownership of Public Spaces) is a joint collaboration of the PWD and road maintaining agencies. Thirty influencers will assemble for Saturday’s event and raise awareness through social media handles, the officials said.

